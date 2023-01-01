Rupert Everett claims he knows identity of woman who took Prince Harry's virginity

Rupert Everett has claimed he knows the identity of the woman Prince Harry lost his virginity to.

In his memoir Spare, which was released last month, the British royal sensationally revealed that he lost his virginity to an older woman in a grassy field behind a pub.

Speaking to The Telegraph on the day the book was published, the My Best Friend's Wedding star insisted he knew the identity of the woman - but the encounter did not occur the way Harry described.

"By the way, I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is," Everett said in the interview, which was published on Thursday. "And it wasn't behind a pub. And it wasn't in this country."

When asked by the journalist if he was suggesting the Duke of Sussex fabricated the details of the encounter to protect the woman, the 63-year-old actor simply replied, "I'm just putting it out there that I know."

Responding to Everett's allegations, an unnamed "source close to the Duke" told the publication, "Amazing that he would know such a personal detail better than Prince Harry himself."

In Spare, the 38-year-old royal described the "inglorious episode" as a "quick ride" with an older woman who treated him like "a young stallion".

"It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us," he added.

The revelation sparked speculation online, with many trying to identify the older woman. Actress Elizabeth Hurley recently denied rumours that she had taken Harry's virginity, telling The Times in January: "Not me. Not guilty. Ha!"