Toni Collette and Odessa Young cast in The Prima Donna

Toni Collette and Odessa Young have been cast in the revenge thriller 'The Prima Donna'.

The pair have boarded writer and director Nathan Silver's movie about two feuding opera singers and the lengths that the pair will go to for the limelight.

The film is set in Rome and centres on legendary opera diva Livia Angelli (Collette), who is preparing to step into the role of a lifetime just as her estranged daughter Mimi (Young) shows up on her doorstep having got out of rehab.

Mimi is an aspiring opera singer herself and asks her mother for the chance to be her understudy. However, she looks to exact the ultimate revenge when her request is callously dismissed.

The movie has been written by Silver together with C. Mason Wells and is due to begin shooting this summer in the Italian capital.

The project reunites Collette and Young after they previously collaborated on the acclaimed HBO series 'The Staircase'.

Odessa previously starred in the movie 'Mothering Sunday' and revealed that she was comfortable with the nudity required in the romantic drama as she treats her body like a "costume".

The 25-year-old actress said: "No, there wasn't a body double. It's probably not so romantic for me to reveal this, but I could do it because I treated my body like a costume.

"I enjoy the challenge of those moments where you don't have to rely on written action or written dialogue."