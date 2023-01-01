Emma Roberts thrilled to revive 'rom-com relationship' with Luke Bracey for Maybe I Do

Emma Roberts was determined to revive her "rom-com relationship" with Luke Bracey for Maybe I Do.

Previously, the Scream Queens actress and Hacksaw Ridge actor co-starred in the 2020 Netflix romantic comedy Holidate.

So, when it came to signing on for the new movie, Emma was quick to convince Luke that he would be the perfect choice to play her love interest.

"We haven't played this dynamic, it was so different to Holidate," she told HeyUGuys. "So, I thought it would be fun to revive our rom-com relationship but in such a different setting in every way. And also, I'm like, 'Look at the cast. Forget about me, come and work with everyone else!'"

Directed by Michael Jacobs, Maybe I Do also features Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, and William H. Macy.

And Emma confessed that she was regularly distracted by Diane on set.

"Every day, I would just be staring at Diane Keaton and I'd have to be like, 'Stop, you're being weird,'" the 31-year-old laughed.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Luke noted that he was attracted to the "unique" elements of the story.

"Normally in a rom-com, we're seeing love from one perspective, maybe two people's perspectives, and we're seeing one relationship," the Australian star explained. "For this to have six different ideas of love and three different ways that it's expressed, and three different relationships. It's just such an interesting way of looking at it."

Maybe I Do is now showing in U.S. cinemas.