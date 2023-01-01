Megan Fox attends pre-Grammys party with 'broken wrist and concussion'

Megan Fox stepped out at a pre-Grammys party with two painful injuries over the weekend.

The Transformers actress and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly attended Clive Davis's gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night, a day prior to the 2023 Grammy Awards.

However, Megan was spotted wearing a bright pink cast on her right arm at the event, and taking to Instagram on Sunday, she explained that she had a broken wrist and concussion.

"Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party," the 36-year-old captioned a slideshow of snaps showing her posing prior to the bash.

Megan didn't elaborate on how she suffered the injuries.

For the night, the star stood out in a strapless red Alexis Mabille gown with draped skirt, while Kelly, real name Colson Baker, rocked a Dolce & Gabbana suit.

The musician is in the running for Best Rock Album at the Grammy Awards, which will be staged at the Crypto.com Arena.