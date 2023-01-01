Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting second child

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expanding their family.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, the Game of Thrones actor announced that he and his actress wife Rose are expecting their second child, a sibling for their two-year-old son.

After joking that his little boy is about to get the "shock of his life", Kit admitted that he isn't quite prepared to be a new dad again.

"I'm terrified. You know, with the first baby you're like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months - well, the man is anyway," he smiled. "But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kit noted that his son doesn't quite understand that he is going to be a big brother just yet.

"We're trying to get him ready for it," the 36-year-old continued. "We point to Rose's tummy and we say, 'Mummy's baby, mummy's baby.' And he points to his tummy and goes, 'My baby.' I'm quite sure that's - yeah, you'll know soon enough."

Kit and former Game of Thrones co-star Rose have been married since 2018.