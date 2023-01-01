Tár and The Banshees of Inisherin top London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Tár and The Banshees of Inisherin won big at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Sunday.

Todd Field's psychological drama, starring Cate Blanchett as the fictional composer/conductor Lydia Tár, was crowned Film of the Year during a ceremony staged in the British capital.

Blanchett was also named Actress of the Year and Field won Director of the Year.

Meanwhile, Martin McDonagh's dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin was honoured with five prizes, including The Attenborough Award for British/Irish Film of the Year, Screenwriter of the Year, Actor of the Year for Colin Farrell, Best Supporting Actor for Barry Keoghan, and Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon.

Frankie Corio was named Young British/Irish Performer for Aftersun, while The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film was presented to Michelle Yeoh.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Film of the Year: Tár

Foreign-language Film of the Year (tie): Decision to Leave/ The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin)

Documentary of the Year: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

The Attenborough Award: The Banshees of Inisherin

Director of the Year: Todd Field - Tár

Screenwriter of the Year: Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Actress of the Year: Cate Blanchett - Tár

Actor of the Year: Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting Actress of the Year: Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting Actor of the Year: Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

British/Irish Actress of the Year (for body of work): Florence Pugh - Don't Worry Darling, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Wonder

British/Irish Actor of the Year (for body of work): Bill Nighy - Living

The Philip French Award: Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Young British/Irish Performer: Frankie Corio - Aftersun

British/Irish Short Film of the Year: A Fox in the Night - Keeran Anwar Blessie

Technical Achievement Award: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro and Brian Leif Hansen, animation

Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film: Michelle Yeoh