Viola Davis obtains coveted EGOT status

Viola Davis has obtained EGOT status after winning a Grammy Award for Best Audio Book.

During the 2023 Grammy Awards staged in Los Angeles on Sunday night, The Woman King actress was awarded the prize for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording for her memoir Finding Me.

Reflecting on the honour during her acceptance speech, Viola expressed her delight at securing EGOT - an acronym for the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards - designation.

"It has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!" she exclaimed. "Oh, my God. I wrote this book to honour the six-year-old Viola, to honour her, to honour her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything."

In addition to the Grammy Award, Viola previously earned an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for How to Get Away with Murder in 2015, an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Fences in 2017, and a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Play for King Hedley II in 2001, as well as Best Leading Actress in a Play for Fences in 2010.

After Viola's award was announced, Taylor Swift congratulated her on Twitter.

The All Too Well singer posted, "EGOT BABYYYYYYY," in celebration.

While Jennifer Hudson wrote on her Twitter account, "Hold the line!!!!!!! Viola Davis just became EGOT #18!"

"Omg @violadavis U are absolutely everything! Congratulations to a living LEGEND. Time to celebrate!" she added.

Viola's Grammy win makes her the 18th person to receive EGOT status - a list that includes Jennifer herself, as well as the likes of Alan Menken, John Legend, Tim Rice, and Andrew Lloyd Webber.