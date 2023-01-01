M. Night Shyamalan thrilled that younger audiences are embracing his films

M. Night Shyamalan is amazed that his films are resonating with a new generation.



The 52-year-old director has been making movies for more than three decades and revealed that he feels a sense of joy that younger audiences are discovering his work.



In an interview with Screen Rant, the 'Knock at the Cabin' helmer said: "I was in Europe when we started to have screenings of the movie, and the influencers there, from all over the world, would come over and meet me.



"They would be shaking, and they'd come over... They're 19 or 21, and they'd say, 'I loved this, and I went back and watched one of your movies called 'Signs'.'



"They weren't even born yet! They were like, 'I saw this movie you did, an old movie called 'Signs'! It's so beautiful!'"



Night continued: "Or they'd say, 'I saw a really old movie, 'Unbreakable!' And they were so taken with this.



"The idea that a new generation is going to watch my movies and learn, it makes me feel so... Everything I do, I have to do at the highest level of integrity. It is a body of work that will continually be seen and seen again."



Night's daughter Ishana has followed him into filmmaking and the director is full of anticipation for his offspring's exploits behind the camera.



He said: "It's been beautiful, you know? I've been around long enough now. I started when I was 21, and it's so wild. My daughter is going to start her career, at 23, in filmmaking.



"I'm like, 'Wow, what a journey you're about to go on!' And of course, her journey is tied to mine in some ways. It's a different one."