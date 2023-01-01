Sandy Powell to be honoured with Fellowship at BAFTA Film Awards

Renowned costume designer Sandy Powell will be presented with a Fellowship at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards.

Powell will become the first costume designer to be awarded the organisation's highest accolade when she receives the honour at the annual ceremony on 19 February.

"I am hugely flattered to receive the BAFTA Fellowship and especially proud to be the first Costume Designer," the British designer said in a statement. "I am lucky in that I love what I do and have been extremely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the most talented and inspirational people in the industry both behind and in front of the camera. I look forward to many more years to come."

BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip added: "For more than three decades, Sandy has raised awareness for the craft of costume design in film and provided a spotlight for designers in the act of filmmaking. We look forward to honouring Sandy's work this month at our EE BAFTA Film Awards and to working with her over the next year to inspire the next generation of costume designers and storytellers."

The Fellowship is bestowed upon an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television. Previous honourees include Charlie Chaplin, Steven Spielberg, Sean Connery, Elizabeth Taylor, Stanley Kubrick, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Judi Dench, Martin Scorsese, Helen Mirren and Ridley Scott, among others.

Powell has been nominated for the BAFTA for Best Costume Design 15 times, with her winning for Velvet Goldmine, The Young Victoria, and The Favourite. She has also been nominated for the Best Costume Design Oscar 15 times, with three wins for Shakespeare in Love, The Aviator, and The Young Victoria.

The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards, hosted by Richard E. Grant, will be held at London's Royal Festival Hall on 19 February.