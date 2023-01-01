David Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor gets married

David Hasselhof's daughter Taylor Hasselhoff tied the knot with her fiancé Madison Fiore over the weekend.

Taylor, a luxury real estate agent, exchanged vows with her fiancé Madison in front of 186 guests on Saturday at the Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California.

In an interview with People, Taylor revealed details of the three-day-long event.

"It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," the 32-year-old explained.

"People travelled from all over the world. There was a moment during the wedding where we took a second halfway down the aisle and we just looked out at the whole crowd and took a breath in and just smiled at everybody," she continued. "I'll never forget that moment seeing so many faces. It was just a pretty iconic feeling. It was just so spectacular."

Taylor walked down the aisle with her father, the 70-year-old Baywatch star, to the tune of Bittersweet Symphony. The experience was particularly emotional for her.

"I think the reason I started crying is when I saw my dad, because he was just such a big light in my life," she recalled of her father. "He's also just so supportive and so loving, and I know how much he cares about my wellbeing and my happiness."

Taylor and Madison, 33, got engaged in December 2021.