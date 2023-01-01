Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in talks for I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are reportedly in talks to reprise their roles for another sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer.



Taking inspiration from Paramount's successful revival of the Scream franchise, Sony Pictures executives are reportedly looking to relaunch its own '90s slasher franchise.



According to Deadline, Do Revenge filmmaker Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has been tapped to direct the next instalment from a script by Leah McKendrick. Neal H. Moritz, who produced the original teen classic, is reportedly in talks to return as a producer.



The 1997 original followed four young friends who were stalked by a hook-wielding killer one year after covering up a car accident in which they supposedly killed a man. The horror was a huge success and helped launched the careers of Hewitt, Prinze Jr. and their co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe.



Hewitt and Prinze Jr. were the only members of the lead cast to return for the 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, while none of them appeared in the direct-to-video standalone sequel I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer in 2006.



While the film is still in early development and plot details are unknown, it’s believed Hewitt and Prinze Jr. will play their 'legacy' characters Julie James and Ray Bronson alongside a new crop of actors, much like the revived Scream franchise.



According to the outlet, Robinson and McKendrick blew Sony executives away when they pitched their sequel idea late last year. The success of the Scream revival and Robinson's Netflix teen drama Do Revenge motivated them to develop the project.



Robinson is also known for writing and directing Netflix romantic comedy Someone Great and co-writing Thor: Love and Thunder with Taika Waititi.