Ben Stiller to play triplets in Three Identical Strangers series

Ben Stiller is set to play triplets in the series adaptation of the 2018 documentary Three Identical Strangers.



The Zoolander star is in final negotiations to play the titular three identical strangers in an upcoming limited series for Sony Pictures Television, according to Deadline and Variety.



The 2018 documentary told the story of identical triplet brothers - Bobby Shafran, David Kellman, and Eddy Galland - who were adopted by separate families as infants. It follows their lives after they discover each other's existence by chance in New York in the 1980s at the age of 19. Their reunion catapults them to international fame, but it also sets a chain of shocking events in motion.



If he closes the deal, Stiller will portray the adult version of all three brothers. He will also executive produce the project under his Red Hour Films banner.



Amy Lippman, best known as the creator of Party of Five, will serve as showrunner and executive produce the series.



The triple role marks a comeback for Stiller in front of the camera and a rare television appearance. In recent years, he has been working as a producer and director on TV shows such as Severance and Escape at Dannemora.



He has made a cameo or small appearances in recent films such as Hubie Halloween, Bros and Locked Down, but hasn't had a starring role since 2017, when he led The Meyerowitz Stories and Brad's Status.