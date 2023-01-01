Steven Soderbergh: There is no nudity in Magic Mike's Last Dance

Steven Soderbergh has revealed that there is "no nudity" in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'.

The 60-year-old director is helming the final movie in the 'Magic Mike' trilogy but has told viewers not to expect Channing Tatum's stripper Mike Lane to be flashing the flesh.

Steven told Rolling Stone: "There's no nudity in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'. There's not even a thong."

Despite the lack of nude content, Soderbergh claims that the movie is "sexy" due to the chemistry that exists between Mike and the wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza (Salma Hayek Pinault).

The 'Ocean's Eleven' director said: "And yet, it was our desire to make a sexy movie. What's sexy is intimacy and genuine emotion. Something that feels alive, and electric, and has the potential for vulnerability. That can be sexy."

Salma joined the film as a replacement for Thandiwe Newton – who had been due to star opposite Tatum – and the director explained how the script had to be altered to reflect the sudden casting change.

For example, Salma's character's daughter had been cast as a Newton lookalike but the updated script revealed that she was adopted by Mendoza.

Steven said: "That one aspect of it we had to finesse, but I think it played to the dynamic she has with her daughter and resulted in one of my favourite lines in the whole movie – when she says, 'Mom'. Now I look at it and go, that's how it always should have been.

"We had to recalibrate. There's no question. We all spent hours and hours in rooms rebuilding it, rethinking it to make it specific. At a certain point, you have to surrender to what the cinema gods want for you. You really do."