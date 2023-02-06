Evangeline Lilly desperate to have a standalone Marvel film

Evangeline Lilly wants a standalone Marvel movie.



The 43-year-old star is reprising her role as Hope van Dyne/ Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and plans to make it clear that she wants the character to be the subject of her own picture.



Speaking to Variety at the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Monday (06.02.23), Evangeline said: "Well, I'm going to make a pitch that I think it might be time for Hope spin-off... for a Wasp standalone film.



"Do we agree? Anybody? Going once... going twice."



The 'Lost' actress has been in the MCU since the 2015 movie 'Ant-Man' and feels established as a member of the superhero franchise.



Evangeline said: "When we first came into the universe, it was so established with Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America, and all the original gangsters. And we were just like these new kids on the block who were trying to earn our stripes.



"And now all of a sudden we're in the centre at the launching point of Phase 5, and it feels really cool."



Lilly previously revealed how she had plenty of input into the movie's script.



She said: "I have a lot of opinions and I'd love to share them and I'd love to give you my thoughts on all of this.



"And to do it with confidence and to do it with clarity, instead of, before I even speak, already... brushing my own ideas under the carpet, which is an old habit of mine. Like, 'Yeah, this probably isn't a very good idea, but...' or, 'You don't have to use this, I'm just going to tell you what it is.'"