Pamela Anderson insists Tim Allen 'has to deny' her flashing allegation

Pamela Anderson has insisted Tim Allen "has to deny" her claim he once flashed her because of modern cancel culture.

In an excerpt of her new memoir Love, Pamela, the Baywatch star claimed her Home Improvement co-star Allen opened his robe and flashed her in 1991 while shooting the TV series.

He swiftly shut down her allegation, insisting it "never happened" and he "would never do such a thing".

Anderson was asked to address his denial in an interview with ET Canada, and accordingly, she insisted that Allen can't admit to it otherwise he would run the risk of being cancelled.

"You can't make that stuff up," she said. "He has to deny it because look at the times we're in. If he said, 'Oh yeah, I did that...' he'd be - a lot of these stories are just the tip of the iceberg. Not that story."

The 55-year-old explained why she wrote about the alleged incident in her memoir.

"I only talked about really pivotal moments to try (to) get across that some of these things had happened, you know, in my childhood, my career. And I kind of wanted to sprinkle in some of these things. I mean, not all. Obviously, I didn't tell every story in my life, or I'd be writing volumes," she shared. "It was because it was my first job, Home Improvement, I felt like that was important to say."