Ashton Kutcher used to worry Reese Witherspoon "didn't like" him after she rejected multiple offers to appear in his movies.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, The Ranch star recalled how the Legally Blonde actress turned down several opportunities to lead a romantic comedy with him.

"At a point, I was like, 'I just think she doesn't like me,'" he recalled. "For the longest time, I was like, 'It's not going to happen.'"

Accordingly, Ashton was thrilled when Reese agreed to sign on to his latest project, Your Place or Mine.

However, the star did recently have his suspicions confirmed that the Oscar winner found him to be a little "weird".

"And then, (Reese) recently told me a story about how she thought I was weird because I was at a party one time and I was carrying a cooler around at the party. And she was like, 'No, there's a bar there - you don't need your own drinks,'" the 45-year-old smiled.

Elsewhere in the chat, Ashton promoted Your Place or Mine, which follows the story of two long-distance best friends.

The actor connected to the plot immediately, particularly as he is now married to his former That '70s Show co-star, Mila Kunis.

"It's about a couple who are like friends for 20 years and then decide there's something romantic here. And I was like, 'I don't know anything about that,'" he laughed.

Your Place or Mine is set to debut via Netflix on 10 February.