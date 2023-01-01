La La Land stage musical in the works

A musical inspired by Damien Chazelle's La La Land is heading to the Broadway stage.

On Tuesday, producer Marc Platt announced he was developing a show based on the hit 2016 film - which starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a jazz musician and aspiring actress - in partnership with executives at Lionsgate.

"I'm thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution," he commented in a statement. "We've assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight La La Land's millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience."

Bartlett Sher is to direct the musical, with the book written by playwrights Ayad Akhtar and three-time Barrymore Award winner Matthew Decker.

The stage adaptation will also feature music by the film's composer, two-time Oscar winner Justin Hurwitz, and lyrics by the composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

"With La La Land in Concert marking its sixth year of touring worldwide and the original film a timeless and globally revered cultural touchstone, we're excited to provide fans yet another way to experience the original movie," added Lionsgate's Jenefer Brown.

Casting details and a potential release date for the adaptation remain under wraps.