Pamela Anderson has penned 'private' letter to Britney Spears

Pamela Anderson has written a letter to Britney Spears to thank her for her public support.

Following the release of her memoir Love, Pamela and Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story last month, the pop star took to Instagram to praise the Baywatch actress for telling her story in her own words.

As part of a recent interview for ET Canada, Pamela revealed she has since penned a "private" note to Britney.

"I wrote her a letter back and hopefully she's received it by now," the 55-year-old commented, before referring to the shared difficulties she and Britney have faced as a result of their celebrity status. "It's hard when the people closest to you betray you or use you. You're like a moneymaker. It's painful."

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney commended Pamela for opening up in such a candid way.

"I'm such a fan of Pamela Anderson. She was the only sex icon at one time in America and she still is !!! Pamela gave me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in that moment of your life ... unless cruelty rules the world," the 41-year-old wrote, before praising Pamela's sons Brandon Thomas, 26, and Dylan Jagger, 25, for supporting their mother. "I really respect the fact that her children stood up for her relating to the fact that people were trying to sell her story from the past."

Since her controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated in 2021, Britney has accused her family of poor treatment amid the arrangement.

She remains estranged from her two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.