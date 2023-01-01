Amanda Seyfried cast in Seven Veils

Amanda Seyfried has been cast in 'Seven Veils'.

The 37-year-old actress will reunite with 'Chloe' director Atom Egoyan for the movie that is set to begin filming in Toronto next week.

In the movie, Amanda plays Jeanine, a theatre director who has been given the daunting task of reviving her former mentor's most famous work – the opera 'Salome'.

Jeanine is haunted by dark memories from her past and she allows her repressed trauma to resurface as she returns to the world of opera after many years away.

Egoyan is writing and directing the film and is also producing alongside Niv Fichman, Simone Urdl, Fraser Ash and Kevin Krikst.

The Canadian director said: "I first produce 'Salome' for the Canadian Opera Company almost 30 years ago and have been haunted by its themes. This is a project I've been dreaming about for years and it's such a thrill to be reunited with Amanda after the amazing experience we had together making 'Chloe'."

Amanda has starred in the 'Mamma Mia!' movies as Sophie Sheridan but fears that a third film might not be possible due to a lack of ABBA material.

She said: "Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other. That’s what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we’d end up here again on an island in Croatia?

"So yeah, I wish there was a 'Mamma Mia 3', but I’ll tell you what – I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and I hope I’m wrong again. I don’t think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. Because we’d have to use ‘Super Trooper’ again and we’d have to use ‘Mamma Mia’ again and have to use them in a different way."