Leonardo DiCaprio not dating Eden Polani - report

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly not in a romantic relationship with 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

The Hollywood actor raised speculation he is dating the model after they were photographed sitting next to each other at Ebony Riley's EP release party in Los Angeles on 31 January.

Soon after the photographs hit the Internet, Twitter exploded with outraged comments about Leonardo's 29-year age gap with "his new partner".

However, a close source to the 48-year-old Titanic actor told multiple outlets the two are not in a romantic relationship.

"Leo and Eden just so happen to have been seated next to each other at the party and were hanging in the same group," the source explained. "Just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her."

Leonardo has a history of dating women aged under 25. He was linked to Victoria Lamas last year when she was 23 and was in a relationship with model Camila Morrone for four years until they split in 2022, shortly after her 25th birthday.