Dylan Michael Douglas 'very proud' of parents Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Dylan Michael Douglas feels "very proud" of his parents Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.



The 22-year-old walked the red carpet with his father and mother at the Los Angeles premiere of Michael's new movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, on Monday.



During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the event, Dylan shared his thoughts on having the Hollywood stars as his parents.



"I'm very, very proud," he revealed. "I mean, obviously, they're great actors - both Academy Award-winning actors - but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great."



He added, "And they also do good work on the screen."



Dylan also quipped that there's a "friendly rivalry" between Michael and Catherine regarding the roles they play on screen.



"It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here," he explained. "But I'm with you, I think between the two, there can be a great part for me!"



The Basic Instinct actor first played physicist Hank Pym in 2015's Ant-Man and he then reprised the role in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp and the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will be released in cinemas on 17 February.