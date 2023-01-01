Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals Daphne-Velma kiss scene was cut from Scooby-Doo

Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed a "steamy" kiss between Daphne and Velma was cut from the Scooby-Doo movie.

In the 2002 feature inspired by the long-running animated franchise, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress played Daphne Blake while Linda Cardellini took on the role of Velma Dinkley.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Gellar recalled how she and Cardellini's characters locked lips in one scene - but the moment was ultimately cut from the film.

"I don't know about a relationship on the side, there was a... I would say it was a steamy gay kiss," she said, to which Cohen asked, "There was a steamy kiss? Really?"

"Yes. It got cut. It was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut," Gellar continued. I feel like the world wants to see it, but I don't know where it is."

In addition, the star divulged that there was another scene in which Daphne inferred that Fred, played by Freddie Prinze Jr., was bisexual.

"There was a great line too where (Daphne and Fred) were having a fight and I yell at him, 'That ascot makes you look gay!' and I slam the door, and that got cut too," she shared. "I think that was actually the reason I signed on to the movie. It's something everyone's thought for a long time. There's always been an implication about Fred being interested in both parties. It all got cut."