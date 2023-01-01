Harrison Ford rejects suggestion he suffers from 'social anxiety'

Harrison Ford has denied a fan theory suggesting he suffers from "social anxiety", revealing he just has an "abhorrence of boring situations".

During an interview for The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, the Star Wars actor was asked about speculation he is very shy in public settings as a result of his behaviour at events and on talk shows.

In response, Ford insisted he doesn't have any sort of social anxiety disorder.

"I have an abhorrence of boring situations," he joked. "I was shy when I first went onstage - I wasn't shy, I was f**king terrified. My knees would shake so badly, you could see it from the back of the theatre. But that's not social anxiety. That's being unfamiliar with the territory. I was able to talk myself through that and then enjoy the experience of being onstage and telling a story with collaborators."

Ford is currently promoting the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, in which he plays Dr. Paul Rhodes.

And while the Hollywood icon may play an experienced therapist onscreen, he has no interest in going to therapy in real life.

"My opinion is not of the profession, it's of the practitioner. There are all kinds of therapy. I'm sure many of them are useful to many people. I'm not anti-therapy for anybody - except for myself. I know who the f**k I am at this point," the 80-year-old added.