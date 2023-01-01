Paul Mescal 'overwhelmed' by Oscar nomination amid mother's health battle

Paul Mescal was "overwhelmed" to be nominated for an Oscar amid his mother's battle with cancer.

Last month, Academy Award officials announced that the Irish actor was up for Best Actor for his performance in the drama Aftersun.

Reflecting on the moment during an interview for BBC Radio 4's Today show on Thursday, Paul admitted that the timing was "slightly absurd" as his mum Dearbhla is currently undergoing chemotherapy for bone marrow cancer.

"It's all a bit overwhelming, especially for my family, because I don't think anybody or even I was expecting this," he said. "I always knew that I was willing to work hard, but when the nominations came out, and the BAFTAs the week before, something felt slightly absurd about it at all... (There is) stuff going on at home that is difficult and this has given my family a very welcome respite."

Despite everything going on in his personal life, Paul noted that he is excited to travel to Los Angeles with his family for the ceremony.

"And yeah, we're gonna have a great time as a family. They're all coming out to L.A." the Normal People star continued. "The universe works in kind of very interesting ways."

Paul is up against The Banshees of Inisherin's Colin Farrell, Elvis' Austin Butler, The Whale's Brendan Fraser, and Living's Bill Nighy in the Best Actor category.

The 2023 Academy Awards are set to take place on 12 March.