Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis to play siblings in Kay Scarpetta TV series

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are set to bring Patricia Cornwell's popular Kay Scarpetta crime novel series to life in a new TV show.

The Big Little Lies actress will play the role of Dr. Kay Scarpetta, who uses forensic technology to crack cases, while Curtis will portray Kay's sister, Dorothy, who is the mother of Lucy Farinelli, a recurring character in the book series.

Both actresses will serve as executive producers, with Kidman for her Blossom Films banner and Curtis via her Comet Pictures company.

According to Deadline, the show, which is expected to have a two-season order with eight episodes each at Prime Video, came out of the Halloween star's friendship with Cornwell. Comet Pictures and Blumhouse Television, which have a deal, secured the rights to the Scarpetta series in 2021.

Curtis seemingly confirmed the news by sharing a screengrab of Deadline's announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

"My SECRET got LEAKED!" she wrote. "A three year labor of love and respect is in the final stages of the business part of show business and I couldn't be more excited and committed and passionate to be partnering with Patricia Cornwell, Nicole Kidman, and Liz Sarnoff, Jason Blum and Amazon and I can't wait till you all meet Scarpetta! @amazonstudios @blumhouse."

Liz Sarnoff, known for shows such as Lost and Barry, will write the series and serve as showrunner and executive producer.

There are 26 books in Cornwell's Scarpetta series. Attempts to bring the character to the screen have been made in the past, with Demi Moore and Angelina Jolie attached to play the forensic pathologist, but they never came to fruition.