Melanie Lynskey calls out criticism of her appearance in The Last of Us

Melanie Lynskey has rejected criticism of her body shape in the TV series The Last of Us.

Earlier this month, model Adrianne Curry tweeted a photo of the New Zealand-born actress and wrote, "Her body says life of luxury...not post apocolyptic warlord. Where is (Terminator actress) linda hamilton when you need her (sic)?"

The message has since been deleted.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Melanie noted that the photograph Adrianne posted was actually taken for a magazine photoshoot and that there was no requirement for her character Kathleen to be "muscly".

"Firstly - this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO's The Last Of Us," she fired. "And I'm playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma'am. I don't need to be muscly. That's what henchmen are for."

In addition, Melanie noted that she was more focused on participating in a narrative that "suggested the possibility of a future in which people start listening to the person with the best ideas" and remains "so grateful" to co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for developing a "truly new character".

"Someone I have never seen before. And for trusting me with her. And for letting me be on THE MOST AMAZING SHOW. And I'm also grateful because the love and support I receive from you all is so overwhelming and powerful - I feel like we are a community and I feel very seen and loved. Ok rant over and thank you all so very much," the 45-year-old continued.

Adrianne hasn't directly responded to Melanie's tweet. However, she alluded to the controversy in a separate message on Wednesday.

"Next up, Jason Mamoa (sic) will find my criticism of his portrayal of AQUAMAN and will put me in my place with a strongly worded tweet on why he IS the perfect Arthur Curry," she argued.