Chrishell Stause recovering from surgery

Chrishell Stause is recovering from surgery to get a "large" cyst removed from one of her ovaries.



The Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a selfie showing her wearing a hospital gown in bed.



In the accompanying caption, Chrishell revealed that she had just undergone "minor" surgery.



"Had a minor surgery today and had a large ovarian cyst removed," she wrote. "Thank you Dr. Hakakha for taking such good care of me. Feeling good and being looked after by (heart emoji)."



In addition, Chrishell urged followers to make an appointment with their doctor if they are concerned about their health.



"If you have bad unexplained cramps, don't ignore it!" the 41-year-old added.



Filming for the sixth season of Selling Sunset started last August, with the hit Netflix reality show rumoured to return this spring.