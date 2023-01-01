Rumer Willis views motherhood as 'divine purpose'

Rumer Willis always knew she would be a mother one day.

During a recent episode of the Bathroom Chronicles podcast, the actress discussed her pregnancy journey and excitement for parenthood.

Rumer is expecting her first child with boyfriend, indie musician Derek Richard Thomas.

"It's like one of those weird things that I know sometimes people have such clarity about, like 'Oh, I want to be a musician, I want this,' and it was never a question for me that I wanted to be a mom," she smiled. "And that just felt like such a divine purpose and something that when I started thinking about it, felt like such joy."

Rumer, the eldest daughter of actor Bruce Willis and actress Demi Moore, also recalled recently discussing parenthood with Derek, expressing her excitement for the special moments she and her child will share together.

"I was talking to my partner the other day and saying, 'You know, when I go to the farmers' market, I call it church because I leave and I feel so excited,'" the 34-year-old remarked. "And the idea of being able to bring my kids in like a little cart or something brings me so much delight, I can't even... I can't wait."

The House Bunny actress has been private about her relationships in the past, but she has always been open about her desire to have a family.

Prior to her relationship with Derek, she dated actor Jayson Blair for one year before their split in 2013.