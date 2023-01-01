Kristen Bell speaks to daughters about Dax Shepard's struggles with addiction

Kristen Bell speaks openly to her children about her husband Dax Shepard's past struggles with addiction.

The Frozen star and Armchair Expert podcast host wed in 2013 and are parents to daughters Lincoln, nine, and eight-year-old Delta.

During an interview for the latest issue of REAL SIMPLE, Kristen noted she believes honesty is the best policy when it comes to discussing Dax's previous battle with substance abuse.

"I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it should be stricken from the dictionary," she insisted. There should be no topic that's off the table for people to talk about."

And while some people might find her approach "shocking", Kristen is convinced her daughters can handle such conversations.

"I know it's shocking, but I talk to my kids about drugs, and the fact that their daddy is an addict and he's in recovery, and we talk about sex," the 42-year-old continued. "There are all these 'hard topics' that don't have to be if you give the person on the other end your vulnerability and a little bit of credit."

Dax battled addiction as a teenager and achieved sobriety in 2005. However, he experienced a relapse in 2020 while recovering from an accident, and has again been sober since September of that year.