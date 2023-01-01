Vin Diesel eyes up Robert Downey Jr to play 'antithesis' role in next Fast and Furious

Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. to play the "antithesis" of his character in the next 'Fast and Furious' movie.

The 55-year-old actor portrays Dominic Toretto in the high-speed film franchise, and he is keen for the 57-year-old star to join the movie series as a character who "promotes AI and driverless cars".

When asked who he wants in the next film, he said: "Robert Downey Jr.

"Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom.

"There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality."

Quizzed on whether he has approached Downey Jr. about the role, he growled and playfully responded to Variety: "How dare you ask me this question in front of all these people? I have pride and I have dignity."

Jordana Brewster portrays Dom's sister Mia Toretto in the film franchise, but in April Diesel told how the 'Fast X' script initially excluded her character.

He wrote on Instagram: "When the F10 script came in, it excluded Mia Toretto…. Someone whom I’ve attributed the brotherhood of Dom and Brian to… I was so disappointed that I couldn’t see how I could continue… After all, I wasn’t going to make another Fast unless Brian was back in Four… I don’t need to remind you of the petitions you sent the studio for Letty’s return at the the end of FIve. (sic)"

Diesel - who has daughters Hania, 14, and Pauline, seven, and 13-year-old son Vincent - admitted he has one of his girls to thank for getting Brewster's character into the movie, the 10th of the film franchise.

He added: "Side note, you will never believe who corrected the very important role of Mia… my daughter, the Alpha Angel, who told the director very plainly and honestly “NO MIA NO FAST 10!” haha. The irony, is that the day she was born I was filming with Jordanna and Pablo and it was Jordanna who I first told… profound right? (sic)"