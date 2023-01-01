Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to Cole Tucker.

Last week, it was reported that the baseball star popped the question to the High School Musical actress during a trip to Paris at the end of 2022 and she accepted his proposal.

They confirmed the news on Thursday night by sharing a close-up photo of Vanessa's engagement ring with the Eiffel Tower in the background. They also posted a snap of them embracing, with the actress flicking her ring finger to the camera.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier (heart emoji)," they wrote in the caption.

Vanessa and Cole were inundated with congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends in the comments of their joint post.

Lily Collins wrote, "Ahhh congrats mama!!!!!!", Julianne Hough commented, "That’s right baby!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!" and Modern Family's Sarah Hyland quoted the song Thank Goodness from the stage musical Wicked.

"Couldn't be happier, Right here, Look what we've got, A fairy-tale plot, Our very own happy ending," Sarah wrote.

Vanessa, 34, and Cole, 26, also received messages from Ashley Benson, Ashley Park, Nina Dobrev, Brittany Snow and Olivia Munn.

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott also offered his services in the comments by writing, "SKETCHING THE DRESS NOW !!!"

The Spring Breakers actress reached out to Cole privately after meeting him in a virtual meditation group on Zoom during the Covid-19 pandemic and they were first photographed together in November 2020. They made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021.