Morgan Freeman to play villain in Gunner

Morgan Freeman will play the villain in 'Gunner'.

The Oscar-winning star has joined Luke Hemsworth in the upcoming action movie from director Dimitri Logothetis.

The film follows Special Ops veteran Lee Gunner (Hemsworth) who hopes to reconnect with his two sons by taking them on a fishing trip. When the boys stumble upon a drug-running operation and are kidnapped by the son of a jailed kingpin (Freedom), Gunner sets out to rescue his family.

'The Fast and the Furious' writer Gary Scott Thompson has penned the screenplay and production is set to begin this spring in Alabama. Joel Shapiro and Logothetis are producing the film.

Highland Film Group are representing the picture for worldwide sales and will introduce it to buyers at the European Film Market next week.

Morgan, 85, has previously worked with the group on the sci-fi thriller '57 Seconds'.

Highland COO Delphine Perrier said: "Working again with such an incomparable talent like Morgan Freeman is fantastic and we're thrilled to team up with him for a second time in such a different and exciting role.

"Writer Gary Scott Thompson has taken audiences on a number of thrill rides with 'The Fast and Furious' and his screenplay for 'Gunner' does not disappoint. And with action maven Dimitri Logothetis at the helm, we're ready to roll on this high-octane story about a war hero who will do anything to protect his family."

Logothetis added: "I feel so privileged to have Morgan Freeman in 'Gunner'. One of my most favourite and unforgettable performances of his is when he played the villain Thaddeus Bradley in 'Now You See Me'. Freeman is deceivingly complex and perfect for 'Gunner'."