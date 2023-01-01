Tim Allen returns as voice of Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story 5

Tim Allen has confirmed he will return to voice Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story 5.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on Wednesday that they were making a fifth Toy Story movie and Allen subsequently confirmed that he would be back for another outing as the space ranger Buzz.

"See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond," he tweeted.

His tweet also confirmed that cowboy doll Woody, which is voiced by Tom Hanks, will be back for the fifth instalment. Hanks has not been officially confirmed yet.

Allen's return comes after the release of the Toy Story spin-off Lightyear, the 2022 animated film that explored the origin story of Buzz Lightyear and featured Chris Evans as the voice of the character.

Iger announced the Toy Story and Frozen sequels during a quarterly earnings call, saying, "Today, I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia. We'll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises."

Frozen voice stars Josh Gad and Idina Menzel have also confirmed their return as Olaf and Elsa for the third movie. Their co-star Kristen Bell has yet to comment, but she is widely expected to reprise her role as Anna.