Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. to join next Fast and Furious movie

Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. to join the cast of the next Fast and Furious movie.



Over the course of the franchise, Diesel and his core co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson have been joined by the likes of Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno and Jason Momoa.



At the Fast X trailer launch event on Thursday, Diesel named Avengers star Downey Jr. as someone he wants in the next line-up.



"Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there's a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom," Diesel said as he explained who the actor could play. "There is somebody that believes that's the future, and that's at direct odds with the Toretto mentality."



Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the series, responded with a growl when Variety's Marc Malkin asked him if he had spoken to Downey Jr. about his idea.



"How dare you ask me this question in front of all these people? I have pride and I have dignity," he jokingly added.



His co-star Rodriguez was also asked who she wanted to join the star-studded cast and she named Matt Damon.



"I f**king want Matt Damon. Matt Damon, would you be in a Fast and Furious movie? C'mon, we got four Oscar winners, man. And you're an Oscar winner!" she stated.



The tenth Fast and Furious movie, also starring Jason Statham, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, is due to be released in cinemas in May.