Penn Badgley asked for fewer intimate scenes in latest season of You

Penn Badgley asked to do fewer sex scenes in the fourth season of You.



The Gossip Girl star had plenty of intimate scenes in the first three seasons of the Netflix thriller, however, he participates in significantly less in season four, which sees his obsessive stalker character Joe move to London and assume the identity of Professor Jonathan Moore.



During an appearance on the Podcrushed podcast, Badgley revealed that he asked creator Sera Gamble if Joe could have no sex scenes in this season.



"I asked Sera Gamble can I just do no more intimacy scenes," he explained. "This is actually a decision I made before I took the show. I don't think I have ever mentioned it publicly. One of the main things was, do I want to put myself back on a career path where I'm always playing the romantic lead?



"Fidelity in every relationship, including my marriage, is important to me. It's got to the point where I don't want to do that. So I said to Sera, 'my desire would be zero, to go from 100 to zero.'"



However, he was aware that the intimate scenes were central to the show and asking for none was a big request, so they managed to reach a compromise.



"So how much less can you make it, was my question to them. She (Gamble) didn't even bat an eye. She was really glad that I was that honest," he recalled. "She was sort of almost, I want to say empowered, it had a really positive response. They came back with a phenomenal reduction."



Badgley is married to Domino Kirke and they have a two-year-old son together.



The first part of You season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, with the second part dropping on 9 March.