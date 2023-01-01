Sir Michael Caine's first car up for grabs at auction

Sir Michael Caine's beloved 1968 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow is hitting the auction block.



The vehicle, which marked the start of Caine's car collection 55 years ago, was purchased by the legendary actor at the age of 35 in 1968, a year before he starred in the classic film, The Italian Job.



The story of Caine and his Silver Shadow is an amusing one. According to legend, while running errands in London, the actor impulsively bought the brand-new car, adding it to his shopping list alongside essentials such as milk, bread, a newspaper and cigarettes.



However, Caine didn't have a driver's licence at the time, so he had to hire a chauffeur to drive him around the city.



In the 1969 documentary, Candid Caine: A Self-Portrait of Michael Caine, the car can be seen following the actor as he walks through the streets of London.



According to Mail Online, the British acting veteran soon sold the car to Jack Leach, the owner of the Gasworks restaurant. Leach held onto the car for 43 years until his passing in 2013.



The current owner has meticulously restored the vintage vehicle, bringing it back to its original black colour through a comprehensive restoration process.



The Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Drophead Coupe will be auctioned off by H & H Classics at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, England on 15 March, the day after Caine's 90th birthday. It is expected to fetch a hefty $182,000 (£150,000).