Vin Diesel to star in Riddick: Furya

Vin Diesel will star in 'Riddick: Furya'.

10 years after the last installment in the 'Riddick' franchise, Vin is set to reunite with David Twohy for the fourth movie, following on from 'Pitch Black' (2000), 'The Chronicles of Riddick' (2004) and 2013's 'Riddick'.

Twohy is set to direct from a script he has written, while Diesel will produce alongside Samantha Vincent, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The THR reports that the movie's official logline states: "In 'Riddick: Furya', the protagonist finally returns to his homeworld, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromongers. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new enemy. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined."

Twohy said in a statement: "Our legion fans have demanded it for years, and now we’re finally ready to honour their call-to-action with Riddick: Furya. My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we’ve created three movies, two video games, an anime production and motion comics for the internet. This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick’s homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick’s genesis."

Diesel first confirmed the movie was in development in 2016, with Twohy on board.

And, in 2019, he shared that the script had been completed.