Letitia Wright was most excited to meet Robert Downey Jr. when she joined Marvel

Letitia Wright was most excited to meet Robert Downey Jr. when she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



During an interview with Metro.co.uk, the actress was asked which Marvel actor she really wanted to meet when she joined the company for 2018's Black Panther. Accordingly, Letitia recalled her lunch with the Iron Man star.



"I guess... Robert. Iron Man. Can I suss him out? But he was cool! I had lunch with him - just sitting opposite Robert Downey Jr., having lunch - what the heck? He's like, 'Do you wanna soda?' OK! Just having fun," she recounted. "He wasn't (too proud) to serve someone else or give help or chat and ask you how everything's been going. He was cool."



Letitia was also keen to meet Chris Pratt, who has played Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the MCU since 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy.



"Another person I was really interested to meet was Chris Pratt. I just really love him as a person. He really embraced me, showed me a lot of love," she praised.



Letitia appeared alongside Chris and Robert in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which marked the latter's final appearance as Tony Stark/Iron Man. She recently reprised her role as Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Chris will be seen as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May.