Megan Fox deletes Instagram amid rumours of Machine Gun Kelly split

Megan Fox has deleted her Instagram account amid rumours of a split from Machine Gun Kelly.



On Sunday morning, the Transformers actress sparked breakup speculation when she posted a mirror selfie to the platform and wrote, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath" - quoting the 2016 Beyoncé song Pray You Catch Me.



It also appeared Megan had removed all snaps of Kelly, real name Colson Baker, from her grid and had unfollowed him.



By Sunday afternoon, Megan had deactivated her account.



Representatives for the Jennifer's Body star have not yet commented on the news.



Megan and Kelly were last photographed together at Drake's Super Bowl party in Arizona on Friday night.



And just last week, the 36-year-old posted a heartfelt message about Kelly on her Instagram page commending him on the way he handled his loss in the Best Rock Album category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.



"Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before and I'm so proud of you," she wrote. "Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award."



Megan and Kelly, 32, went public with their romance in June 2020 and confirmed their engagement in January 2022.



She was previously married to Brian Austin Green, the father of her three children, from 2010 until their divorce was finalised in 2021.