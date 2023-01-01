Bryan Cranston wants to play Willie Nelson in a biopic

Bryan Cranston would like to play Willie Nelson in a biopic.

During a recent interview for NME, the Breaking Bad actor was asked if he would like to portray a musician onscreen one day.

In response, Bryan named country music icon Willie as someone he would be interested in playing.

"Willie Nelson comes to mind. The hair and the beard. I think there's some physical resemblance. He's very old and wrinkled, and I can relate to that. So, I wouldn't have to wear a lot of make-up," the 66-year-old laughed. "Willie's had a fascinating career - as a writer and as a performer, and as a free speech person, being anti-war and on the forefront of hemp (culture). That's kind of interesting to me, even though I don't vibe with that stuff. I don't like smoking, it just doesn't do it for me."

Willie, 89, has not yet commented on the idea.

It's not clear if a biopic about the musician's life and music is in development.

Bryan is currently promoting the second season of TV drama series Your Honor.