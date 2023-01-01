Halle Berry recovers gracefully after 'face planting' at charity event

Halle Berry has laughed off taking a tumble in front of guests at a recent charity event.

The Oscar-winning actress served as a guest speaker at Looking Beyond luncheon, held to raise funds for organisations that serve children and young adults with special needs, at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Friday.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Halle shared a video showing her tripping over as she walked up a set of stairs to the stage.

"Sometimes you bust your a*s!" she wrote in the caption. "What happened was....My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs... then that happened!!! I face-planted."

Halle insisted she wasn't hurt when she fell.

In spite of the embarrassing moment, a number of the star's followers were quick to praise her for getting up and making her speech.

"When this magical woman FALLS.... She gets RIGHT THE F**K BACK UP!!!!!!!!" one fan wrote, while another added: "You didn't fall. The floor was just getting up. Glad you're okay!"