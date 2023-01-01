Idris Elba responds to backlash after refusing to call himself a 'Black actor'

Idris Elba has responded to backlash after he refused to call himself a Black actor.

Elba has sparked social media debate with his recent statement in which he claimed he no longer identifies as a "Black actor." The remarks made to Esquire magazine led to confusion and discussion on social media.

During the interview, published online Wednesday, the London-born actor delved into the topic of racism in Hollywood. He stated he views himself as a member of the Black community, but emphasised the importance of focusing on similarities rather than differences among people.

“Racism is very real,” he commented at the time. “But from my perspective, it’s only as powerful as you allow it to be. I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box. We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to. Our skin is no more than that: It’s just skin. Rant over.”

The comment received some backlash from fans.

In an effort to clear up any misunderstandings, Elba took to Twitter on Saturday. He emphasised while he sees himself as a Black man, he doesn't want to be defined by his race in his acting career.

“There isn’t a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not. Being an ‘actor’ is a profession, like being an ‘architect’,” he explained. “They are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Perogative. Ah lie?”