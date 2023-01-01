Ben Affleck brings the laughs as Dunkin' employee in Super Bowl commercial

The much-anticipated Dunkin' commercial featuring Ben Affleck as a passionate employee finally made its Super Bowl debut on Sunday.

In the 30-second clip, Affleck is seen working in a drive-thru in Medford, Massachusetts, taking orders from customers through a headset. The ad showcases Affleck's humorous side as he delivers an energetic performance in his role as a Dunkin' worker.

In the commercial, Affleck can be heard greeting customers with a cheerful "Hello, welcome to Dunkin'" and asking, "How can it be this inexpensive and good?" as he works the drive-thru. The actor has comical exchanges with customers who are stunned to see him at the register.

At the end of the ad, Jennifer Lopez pulls up in the drive-thru and is shocked to see her husband behind the counter.

"What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" she asks.

As Affleck prepares to end his shift, Lopez requests he grabs a glazed doughnut for her before he leaves.

The confirmation of the commercial stunt was made by Dunkin' officials earlier this month, with a teaser being posted on Instagram. The teaser featured a clip of cream being added to an iced coffee cup and bold orange text reading: "Something's Ben brewing."

The actor/director has been a customer of the American coffee chain for years and is often snapped by paparazzi holding its beverages, with some of the photos going viral on social media during the pandemic.