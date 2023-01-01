Kate Hudson insists marriage to Chris Robinson 'wasn't impulsive'

Kate Hudson has insisted her marriage to Chris Robinson "wasn't even impulsive".



The Almost Famous star married The Black Crowes frontman in late 2000 when she was only 21. Reflecting on their marriage during an appearance on The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster, Hudson insisted she was "madly in love" with him at the time.



"I went to New York and I met Chris, and I came home, I was like, 'Oh, I'm marrying this guy'... it wasn’t even impulsive," she told her close friends. "(Many people) thought it was impulsive but I was just like, 'You know what, I'm going to dive right into this. I'm not going to second-guess it. I'm in love with him. I'm not going to pretend like, oh, we should wait.' I'm madly in love, and I want to marry him.'"



Despite splitting in 2006, Hudson is grateful to Robinson, the father of her 19-year-old son Ryder, for helping her learn what it meant to be unconditionally loved.



"He was also so important to teaching me what it felt like to be unconditionally loved, and Chris, like, completely opened that floodgate for me, forever, no matter how complicated the relationship got at one point," she shared. "The most important moment for me was meeting him and him allowing me to understand what that felt like."



The 43-year-old also shares son Bingham, 11, with her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and four-year-old daughter Rani Rose with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.