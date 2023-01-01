Sharon Stone's younger brother dies

Sharon Stone's younger brother Patrick Stone has died.

On Monday, editors at TMZ reported that the Hollywood actress's sibling passed away "suddenly" on Sunday morning.

A representative for the coroner's office told the outlet that Patrick's death is being treated as "sudden cardiac death due to heart disease". He was 57.

Sharon has not yet commented on the sad news.

However, in a statement obtained by TMZ, Patrick's wife Tasha noted that she felt as if her heart had been "ripped out of my chest", especially as the couple's 11-month-old son River also tragically died in August 2021 of organ failure.

"Patrick went to be with our sweet River... I don't know what else to say, he was my world," she stated. "I'm not sure what life is supposed to look like without my husband by my side and quite honestly I don't want to, but I will of course. I just hope that you always stay by my side watching over Hunter, Kaylee and I."