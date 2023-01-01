Andie MacDowell credits Sharon Stone with inspiring her to try dating apps

Andie MacDowell has credited Sharon Stone with convincing her to try out online dating.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, host Jennifer asked the Groundhog Day actress whether she has been on any dates in the lead-up to Valentine's Day.

In response, Andie revealed that she recently downloaded the exclusive dating app Raya at the insistence of her friend Sharon.

"I did have Sharon Stone reach out to me to tell me that she's on Raya. Raya, that's the one I'm going to do. She said she met two gay guys on there and that was all that she got from Raya!" she laughed. "But it sounds kind of fun anyway. That could be fun."

"Yeah that would be a fun date, too - I would go!" enthused Jennifer.

Andie went on to note that she hasn't put much "energy" into dating in recent years as she has been "so happy working and doing other things".

In addition, the star noted that her last proper date ended up being a "catastrophe".

"The last date I went on was kind of a catastrophe. And I think that was part of the reason I gave up. The first thing he did was we were going up to this museum and he looked at me, got really close to my face, and he goes, 'You know, you're beautiful for your age,'" the 64-year-old recalled. "I'm not usually really quick on my feet like this, but I said to him, 'Why not just say I'm beautiful?' The date did not go well after that. That was my last date. It's been a long time. It's rather pathetic, to tell you the truth - but honestly, I've been really happy."

Andie was married to Paul Qualley, the father of her three children, from 1986 until 1999, and to Rhett Hartzog from 2001 until 2004.