Amy Poehler and Tina Fey announce first joint comedy tour

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have announced their first comedy tour together.

The Saturday Night Live alums have revealed they will go on tour together in spring this year, playing a limited run of four shows with Live Nation as a partner.

According to a press release, the pair's four-city Restless Leg Tour will begin on 28 April at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., followed by a 20 May show at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, 9 June show at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts, and finally a 10 June show at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Their release promised, "Thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment," with the comedians joking in a joint statement, "If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!"

Poehler and Fey rose to fame on Saturday Night Live, with them becoming the first female co-anchors of Weekend Update in 2004. They have since hosted the Golden Globes together four times and shared the screen in Mean Girls and Sisters.