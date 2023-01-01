Jon Favreau honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Jon Favreau has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to television.

The Mandalorian and Iron Man director attended a Monday ceremony unveiling his star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

According to a press release, the Hollywood Boulevard event was emceed by Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chair Lupita Sanchez Cornejo and included Robert Downey Jr. and chef Roy Choi as guest speakers. Jon's star marked the 2,746th on the Walk of Fame.

"Hitmaker Jon Favreau is a triple threat with his work in film television and as an actor himself," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez commented in a statement. "His film and television work will be a part of Hollywood's zeitgeist forever."

While speaking at the ceremony, Jon told the crowd he felt he was "no longer an outsider" in the film industry after the "really special" moment of receiving a star in his honour. He also spoke on the "responsibility" he felt to keep the industry moving forward.

"People think of Hollywood as an industry town, which it is, but it's also a neighbourhood, where we grew up and hung out and where we spent our time when we didn't have work," he said. "We were hanging out in these neighbourhoods and we felt like outsiders and to be part of it as the next generation comes here really feels special and hopefully we inspire the next generation."

He continued, "In the States here and around the world, you grow up knowing what the Walk of Fame is and knowing what a star is - and here it is."