Emma Corrin joins cast of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu

Emma Corrin has joined the cast of Robert Eggers' upcoming Nosferatu film.



The Northman director has cast The Crown star in his reimagining of the gothic vampire tale, and they will join previously announced cast members Lily Rose-Depp, Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Defoe.



Eggers' film is inspired by F. W. Murnau's 1922 silent horror movie of the same name. The original, an unauthorised and unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula, followed an ancient Transylvanian vampire named Count Orlok as he fell in love with a woman.



According to Deadline, Corrin's role in the film has not been disclosed. Barbarian star Skarsgard has signed on to play the vampire and The King's Depp will portray the woman he desires.



Corrin, who uses they/them pronouns, shared the casting news on their Instagram Stories and added, "Hugely pumped for this one!"



Eggers is writing, directing and producing his long-gestating gothic horror, while Jeff Robinson, John Graham, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus are producing.



The Focus Features project is due to begin filming across various locations in Europe next month.



Corrin will wrap up her run in Orlando on London's West End later this month. They were recently seen in movies including My Policeman and Lady Chatterley's Lover.