Former child actor Austin Majors dead at 27

NYPD Blue star Austin Majors has died at the age of 27.



Majors, who also went by the name Austin Setmajer-Raglin, died on Saturday while residing at a homeless facility in Los Angeles. A source told TMZ that there's "no foul play suspected" in his death, but it is "believed he may have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl".



His family told the outlet in a statement, "He was a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing."



They continued, "Austin's younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with Kids With a Cause, and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."



Majors was best known for playing Theo Sipowicz, the son of the show's main character, Detective Andy Sipowicz, on the television series NYPD Blue between 1999 and 2004. He received the 2002 Young Artists Award for best performance in a television series for his recurring role on the show.



He also appeared in TV shows including ER, How I Met Your Mother, According to Jim and NCIS, and voiced Young Jim in the 2002 animated movie Treasure Planet.